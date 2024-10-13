GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 12.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,292,000 after purchasing an additional 307,304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 743,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 591,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,373 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.92. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.80. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $84.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 8.28.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $560.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.51 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

