GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 91.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Brady were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brady by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 610,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,190,000 after acquiring an additional 106,219 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brady by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 19,942 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Brady by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 350,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,107,000 after purchasing an additional 123,296 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Brady during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brady in the first quarter valued at approximately $739,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brady alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Brady Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:BRC opened at $74.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.76. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Brady had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $916,934.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,905 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,297.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Brady news, CEO Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $916,934.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,297.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas F. Debruine sold 2,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $216,020.27. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,014.79. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,262 shares of company stock worth $3,371,231 in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brady Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.