GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 35.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 494.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 593.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 284.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $223.49 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $243.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.67 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $454,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,604.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCN has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.