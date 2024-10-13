GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 12.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HIW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE HIW opened at $33.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.37. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.31). Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $204.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.06 million. Highwoods Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 163.93%.

Highwoods Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.