GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 88.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,128,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $564,626,000 after purchasing an additional 151,446 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,434,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 26,577 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,960. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $159.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $162.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.19.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

