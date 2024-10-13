GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 423 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Post during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 263.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Post in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Post by 5,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE POST opened at $113.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.05. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $118.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Post had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on POST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.94 per share, with a total value of $225,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,546.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Further Reading

