GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 423 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Post during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Post by 263.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Post in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Post by 5,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Post Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE POST opened at $113.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.05. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $78.85 and a one year high of $118.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on POST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Post from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Post from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Post from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Post from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.
Get Our Latest Research Report on POST
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.94 per share, with a total value of $225,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,546.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Post
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.