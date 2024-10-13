GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 885 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 114.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.6% during the second quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 18.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jackson Financial

In other news, EVP Carrie Chelko sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total transaction of $502,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,645,605.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JXN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JXN stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.41. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $36.06 and a one year high of $100.28.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

Jackson Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

