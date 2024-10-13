GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth about $43,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 3,951.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ FORM opened at $48.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.51 and a 52 week high of $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,645,913.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total value of $203,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,645,913.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,961.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,770 shares of company stock valued at $854,014. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FORM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

