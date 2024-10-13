GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in H. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.7% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 44,219 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $6,550,602.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 623,556 shares in the company, valued at $92,373,585.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE H opened at $155.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.50. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

H has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.21.

View Our Latest Report on Hyatt Hotels

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.