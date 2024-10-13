GAMMA Investing LLC Sells 655 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

GAMMA Investing LLC decreased its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 174.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $68.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.88. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.81 and a 12 month high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.