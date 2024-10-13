GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $136,000 Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,684.6% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $74.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.13.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
