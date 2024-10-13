GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth about $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $266.89 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $270.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GEV shares. Bank of America raised GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.