Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Generac were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in Generac by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 611.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Generac by 219.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total value of $794,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,346,790.61. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GNRC opened at $173.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.38. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $175.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 6.03%. Generac’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Generac from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Generac from $144.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.71.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

