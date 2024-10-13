Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.11% of Global Water Resources worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWRS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global Water Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $857,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 9.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 15.8% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 234,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Global Water Resources by 2.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 678,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

Shares of GWRS stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $295.24 million, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 115.39%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

