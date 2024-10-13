Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,241,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,943 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,326,000. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 3,588,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,476,000 after buying an additional 324,885 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,609,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after buying an additional 581,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Gold Fields by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,760,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,165,000 after acquiring an additional 104,145 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on GFI. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.93.

Gold Fields Stock Down 1.2 %

Gold Fields stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $12.19 and a twelve month high of $18.97.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.1692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

