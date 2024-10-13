Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in UniFirst by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 3.3% in the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in UniFirst by 1.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in UniFirst by 4.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Stock Performance

UniFirst stock opened at $188.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 0.81. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.58 and a fifty-two week high of $200.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other UniFirst news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.30, for a total value of $132,512.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,759.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael Iandoli sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.30, for a total value of $132,512.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at $921,759.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $40,650.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $728,822.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,457 shares of company stock valued at $269,413. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UniFirst

UniFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.