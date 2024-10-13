Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $699,000 Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Insperity were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Insperity by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair downgraded shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at $46,956,967.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Up 1.8 %

Insperity stock opened at $87.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Insperity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.25 and a 1-year high of $119.40.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 138.16%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

About Insperity

(Free Report)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Stories

