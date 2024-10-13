Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $974,000 Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 56.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,800,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,677,000 after purchasing an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 5.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,945,000 after buying an additional 62,354 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,972,000 after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 30.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,274,000 after buying an additional 97,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries by 16.1% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,325,000 after buying an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

LCI Industries Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $117.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.10. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 1.41. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $96.18 and a 12-month high of $131.36.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 114.13%.

About LCI Industries

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.