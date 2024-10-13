Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,175.68. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian bought 9,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at $386,962.28. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.68. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,728 shares of company stock worth $279,069. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of HR stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.53. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $18.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -93.23%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Further Reading

