Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,961 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 354.9% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.39 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.49%.

In other news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,364.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kendall A. Kowalski sold 5,747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $86,090.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,167.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

