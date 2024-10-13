Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 109.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.49% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.4% in the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 97,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS KJUL opened at $29.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

