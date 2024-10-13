Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stake Boosted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 780 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,149,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,700,000 after buying an additional 467,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 907,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,398,000 after purchasing an additional 321,780 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,765,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 405,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,211,000 after purchasing an additional 88,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,258,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NSIT opened at $214.43 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $139.34 and a one year high of $228.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.68 and its 200-day moving average is $201.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total transaction of $152,256.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,923.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NSIT

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.