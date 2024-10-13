International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1.1% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 57,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in International Paper by 290.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 817,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,919,000 after purchasing an additional 608,123 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in International Paper by 199.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 12,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE IP opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. International Paper has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $50.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,383.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,383.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,296.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,440 shares of company stock worth $931,502. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

