Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 22.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,084,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,069 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,475,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Invesco by 2,712.9% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 680,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 655,977 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Invesco by 115.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 654,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE IVZ opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.
Invesco Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Invesco
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.