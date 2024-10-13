Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 22.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,084,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,069 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Invesco in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,475,000. Ossiam increased its stake in Invesco by 2,712.9% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 680,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 655,977 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Invesco by 115.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,269,000 after purchasing an additional 654,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE IVZ opened at $17.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Invesco in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Invesco

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.