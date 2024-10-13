Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 11.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,562,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,931,000 after acquiring an additional 475,849 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 49.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,899,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,694 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 76.3% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,245,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,232,000 after buying an additional 972,101 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,126,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,553,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 7,892.6% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after buying an additional 1,519,237 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Iron Mountain Price Performance

IRM stock opened at $120.34 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $57.36 and a 1 year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 154.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.31.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 366.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,484. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,484. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $300,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,575,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,003 shares of company stock worth $3,761,505 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on IRM

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.