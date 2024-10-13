iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management decreased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 286,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 75,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

MBB stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $85.28 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.92.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.