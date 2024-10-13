iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,440,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116,234 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,765,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,857 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 764.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,935,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,569,000 after buying an additional 1,711,236 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.0% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,825,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,284,000 after buying an additional 1,377,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 35,177.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 977,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,780,000 after buying an additional 975,107 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $82.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $84.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

