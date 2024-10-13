iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $491,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $166.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.11. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

