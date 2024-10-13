iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,893,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,289,000 after buying an additional 22,103 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,243,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,610,000 after acquiring an additional 57,491 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,086,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,543,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,333,000 after purchasing an additional 32,942 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,534,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter.

IWP opened at $121.16 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $85.24 and a 1 year high of $121.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $113.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.40. The company has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

