iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. City Holding Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 37,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. Lpwm LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 204,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $132.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $132.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

