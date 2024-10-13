J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Position Raised by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,769,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,946,628,000 after acquiring an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 197,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,987 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 887,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,336,000 after acquiring an additional 120,202 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 14,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Persio V. Lisboa acquired 600 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $163.47 per share, with a total value of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,511.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 2.9 %

JBHT stock opened at $170.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $219.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 14.77%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

