KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 127.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp Stock Up 2.3 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $162,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,665.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.22.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

