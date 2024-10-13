Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 1,800 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 334,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,125,000 after buying an additional 268,685 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 234,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,886,000 after buying an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 191,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,694,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,029,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $470.25 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $235.79 and a fifty-two week high of $471.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $411.41. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 14.13%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.75.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

