Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned about 0.09% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Cim LLC purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,120,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,694,000 after purchasing an additional 73,930 shares in the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,367.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $664,188.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,836.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,367.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 201,058 shares of company stock worth $4,018,188. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPRX. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPRX

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $20.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The business had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.