Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Decreases Stock Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,657,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $936,191,000 after purchasing an additional 18,939 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,393,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $356,684,000 after buying an additional 40,657 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,299,000 after acquiring an additional 103,780 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 30,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 302,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 301,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,079,000 after acquiring an additional 38,986 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CW shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.50.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW opened at $346.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $312.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.95. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.46 and a fifty-two week high of $347.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director Glenda J. Minor sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total value of $151,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,469.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

