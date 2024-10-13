Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.25 Million Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANSS. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,132,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,161,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,687,244,000 after purchasing an additional 132,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Trading Up 0.3 %

ANSYS stock opened at $330.03 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $258.01 and a one year high of $364.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.18. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total transaction of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANSS. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANSYS

About ANSYS

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.