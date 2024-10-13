Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CROX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $1,655,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crocs by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after acquiring an additional 245,240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in Crocs by 282.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 15,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total transaction of $1,402,433.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Replogle acquired 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,653.44. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Up 2.1 %

CROX opened at $139.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.16 and a 200-day moving average of $138.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.42. Crocs had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 53.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CROX. StockNews.com lowered Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Crocs from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.58.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

