Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 7,003 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 57.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,632,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,860,000 after buying an additional 3,899,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Airbnb by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,178 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 19,052.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,646 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,292,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.55.

Airbnb Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ABNB opened at $134.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $145,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,043 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,992.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,909,440. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 563,496 shares of company stock valued at $74,262,814. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.