Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GPK. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 546.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at $59,555,816.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Graphic Packaging Trading Up 2.0 %

GPK opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.07 and a 52 week high of $30.66.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

