Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. &PARTNERS increased its position in shares of Equitable by 0.7% during the second quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 4.8% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 26.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Equitable by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Equitable by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

Insider Activity

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,775.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $429,564.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,552 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,775.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $1,266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 678,555 shares in the company, valued at $28,635,021. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,469 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,434. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE:EQH opened at $43.91 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a return on equity of 87.49% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

