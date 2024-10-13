LongView Wealth Management Invests $218,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

LongView Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in RTX by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in RTX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Price Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $123.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.49. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $125.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,090,026. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,333 shares of company stock worth $20,861,880 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

