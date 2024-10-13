LVW Advisors LLC Acquires 3,500 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WRBY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Warby Parker from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Warby Parker from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.

NYSE:WRBY opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 1.82.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.89 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 6.38%. Equities analysts predict that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $198,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,263. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 15,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $198,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,263. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley E. Singer bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,000. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,178 shares of company stock worth $1,339,901 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

