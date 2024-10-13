LVW Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,077 Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMP. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Tompkins Financial by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 101,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,422 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tompkins Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $600,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,112,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tompkins Financial by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 34,752 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tompkins Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $282,000. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tompkins Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Tompkins Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd.

Tompkins Financial Stock Performance

TMP opened at $61.98 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $892.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $107.02 million during the quarter.

Tompkins Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 248.98%.

Tompkins Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tompkins Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tompkins Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.