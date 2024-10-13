LVW Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,215 Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 9,215 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,237 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,026 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Regions Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,252,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,562,000 after purchasing an additional 979,597 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,163,000 after purchasing an additional 103,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $74,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
RF has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.
Regions Financial Trading Up 2.8 %
NYSE RF opened at $23.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.77. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $23.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Regions Financial Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.35%.
Regions Financial Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
