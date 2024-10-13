LVW Advisors LLC Has $180,000 Stock Position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,002 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,339,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,219,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741,127 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in América Móvil by 270.1% during the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,795,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,528,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,671 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of América Móvil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 2,986,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,735,000 after buying an additional 258,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,528,360 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,139,000 after buying an additional 245,113 shares during the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on América Móvil from $18.90 to $17.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

AMX opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. As a group, research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

