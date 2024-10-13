LVW Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $239.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.70 and a 200-day moving average of $224.28. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $239.09. The stock has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

