LVW Advisors LLC Has $225,000 Stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

LVW Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BeiGene by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in BeiGene by 10.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in BeiGene by 8.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in BeiGene by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BGNE. Citigroup increased their price objective on BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.21.

In other BeiGene news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.10, for a total value of $284,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.10, for a total value of $284,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $1,053,695.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,904 shares of company stock worth $5,034,965 in the last ninety days. 7.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $236.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $202.89 and its 200-day moving average is $171.18. The company has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 0.62. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $126.97 and a 52-week high of $248.16.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $1.12. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $929.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.64) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

