LVW Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Stock Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,498 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 144.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $51,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STM opened at $27.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $51.27.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STM shares. Citigroup upgraded STMicroelectronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.13.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

