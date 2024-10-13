LVW Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fluor by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,108,000 after acquiring an additional 53,398 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 810,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,276,000 after purchasing an additional 123,500 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Fluor in the first quarter worth $1,368,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Fluor by 20.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 78,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after buying an additional 13,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fluor by 230.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 59,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 41,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Fluor alerts:

Insider Activity at Fluor

In other Fluor news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $729,485.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,163.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 15,335 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $729,485.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,163.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 11,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $584,435.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,972.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,261 shares of company stock worth $2,156,604 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fluor Stock Performance

NYSE FLR opened at $51.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Fluor had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FLR. Barclays raised their price target on Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fluor

About Fluor

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.