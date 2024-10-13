LVW Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $837,032,000 after purchasing an additional 303,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth $48,966,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $213.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.85 and a 1 year high of $215.18.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $215.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.36.

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,940,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock valued at $60,161,906 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

